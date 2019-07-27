Leagold Mining (LMC) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; 3DX INDUSTRIES (DDDX) Shorts Decreased By 98.4%

Analysts expect Leagold Mining Corporation (TSE:LMC) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. T_LMC’s profit would be $19.94 million giving it 7.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Leagold Mining Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 246,455 shares traded. Leagold Mining Corporation (TSE:LMC) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

3DX INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:DDDX) had a decrease of 98.4% in short interest. DDDX’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 98.4% from 12,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.68% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0121. About 28,352 shares traded. 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Leagold Mining Corporation (TSE:LMC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Leagold Mining Corporation (TSE:LMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019.

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and advanced-stage development projects in Latin America. The company has market cap of $592.56 million. The firm was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio.

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company has market cap of $1.42 million.