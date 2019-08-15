Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

We are contrasting Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.80 N/A -1.09 0.00 Synacor Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leaf Group Ltd. and Synacor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group Ltd.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Synacor Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Leaf Group Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synacor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Leaf Group Ltd. and Synacor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Leaf Group Ltd. has a 170.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Competitively Synacor Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.93, with potential upside of 42.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Leaf Group Ltd. appears more favorable than Synacor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Synacor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Leaf Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Synacor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. was more bearish than Synacor Inc.

Summary

Leaf Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synacor Inc.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.