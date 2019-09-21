Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00 Sohu.com Limited 15 0.25 N/A -6.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leaf Group Ltd. and Sohu.com Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leaf Group Ltd. and Sohu.com Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Leaf Group Ltd.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sohu.com Limited has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sohu.com Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Sohu.com Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leaf Group Ltd. and Sohu.com Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 57.6%. 6.4% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Sohu.com Limited

Summary

Sohu.com Limited beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.