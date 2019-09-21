Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leaf Group Ltd. and Phoenix New Media Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leaf Group Ltd. and Phoenix New Media Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Leaf Group Ltd.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Phoenix New Media Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leaf Group Ltd. and Phoenix New Media Limited are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 36.8% respectively. About 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited has 24.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited has weaker performance than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

Phoenix New Media Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leaf Group Ltd.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.