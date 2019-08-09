Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 0.81 N/A -1.09 0.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Jiayin Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leaf Group Ltd. and Jiayin Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Leaf Group Ltd. and Jiayin Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Leaf Group Ltd.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 168.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has weaker performance than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

Jiayin Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Leaf Group Ltd.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.