Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Both Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 0.80 N/A -1.09 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 223 4.50 N/A 6.97 34.28

In table 1 we can see Leaf Group Ltd. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Leaf Group Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Leaf Group Ltd. and IAC/InterActiveCorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 170.83% for Leaf Group Ltd. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus target price of $298.22, with potential upside of 24.07%. Based on the results shown earlier, Leaf Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leaf Group Ltd. and IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 99% respectively. About 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has -10.95% weaker performance while IAC/InterActiveCorp has 30.6% stronger performance.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Leaf Group Ltd.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.