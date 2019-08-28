Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.70 N/A -1.09 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.41 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leaf Group Ltd. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

Leaf Group Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Leaf Group Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Leaf Group Ltd. and China Finance Online Co. Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Leaf Group Ltd.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 210.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares and 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares. 6.4% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has weaker performance than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

Leaf Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.