Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.16 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 18 4.34 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Cardlytics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. Its rival Cardlytics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Cardlytics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Leaf Group Ltd. and Cardlytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Leaf Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.78% and an $13 average target price. Competitively Cardlytics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -15.48%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Leaf Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cardlytics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares and 72.2% of Cardlytics Inc. shares. 6% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% Cardlytics Inc. 14.16% 31.18% 16.01% 4.31% 5.97% 85.32%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. was less bullish than Cardlytics Inc.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Leaf Group Ltd.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.