Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Reaches $4.75 After 6.00% Down Move; MMG LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG KONG (MMLTF) SI Increased By 8.29%

MMG LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:MMLTF) had an increase of 8.29% in short interest. MMLTF’s SI was 1.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.29% from 1.61 million shares previously. It closed at $0.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 16.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 89,377 shares traded or 106.16% up from the average. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 46.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.26% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $123.01 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $4.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEAF worth $7.38 million less.

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates the Las Bambas copper development project located in Cotabambas; Sepon open-pit copper mine located in Southern Laos; and Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has a 43.75 P/E ratio. It also operates Rosebery underground polymetallic base metal mine located in Tasmania west coast; and Golden Grove underground and open-pit base and precious metals mine located in Western AustraliaÂ’s mid-west.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.01 million. It operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.