Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Reaches $4.46 After 8.00% Down Move; Imac Holdings (IMAC) Shorts Up By 966.67%

Imac Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) had an increase of 966.67% in short interest. IMAC’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 966.67% from 300 shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Imac Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s short sellers to cover IMAC’s short positions. The SI to Imac Holdings Inc’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 1,164 shares traded. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 66,114 shares traded or 41.20% up from the average. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 46.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.26% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $116.27 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEAF worth $9.30 million less.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company has market cap of $34.89 million. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States.

