Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Reaches $4.03 Yearly Low; JYSKE BANK A/S SILKEBORG ORDINARY SHARES (JYSKF) Shorts Up By 12.65%

JYSKE BANK A/S SILKEBORG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JYSKF) had an increase of 12.65% in short interest. JYSKF’s SI was 383,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.65% from 340,800 shares previously. It closed at $53.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.79 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.03 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $105.06M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $3.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.30M less. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 6,486 shares traded. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 46.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.26% the S&P500.

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal, corporate, private banking, and institutional clients in Denmark. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers deposit products; home loans for personal clients; mortgage solutions, including the financing of real property; car and equipment leasing and financing services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions targeting personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; investment services, as well as trades in interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives; and asset management services, as well as trading and wealth management advisory services.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.06 million. It operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

