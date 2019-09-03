Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Reaches $3.98 52 Week Low; Biomerica (BMRA) Shorts Increased By 14.41%

Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:BMRA) had an increase of 14.41% in short interest. BMRA’s SI was 54,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.41% from 47,200 shares previously. With 41,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s short sellers to cover BMRA’s short positions. The SI to Biomerica Inc’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 16 shares traded. Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has declined 7.84% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRA News: 21/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Preclinical Data on ARO-ENaC for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; 08/03/2018 – Mexico’s COFEPRIS (Mexico’s equivalent of the FDA) approves Biomerica colorectal screening test to help identify the early; 08/03/2018 – MEXICO’S COFEPRIS (MEXICO’S EQUIVALENT OF THE FDA) APPROVES BIOMERICA COLORECTAL SCREENING TEST TO HELP IDENTIFY THE EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF COLORECTAL CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Mexico’s COFEPRIS (Mexico’s Equivalent of the FDA) Approves Biomerica Colorectal Screening Test to Help Identify the Early Warning Signs of Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – CBT Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Demonstrating Anti-Tumor Activity of Its Multi-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, CBT-102, at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Biomerica: Mexico’s COFEPRIS Approved EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test; 21/04/2018 – DJ Biomerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRA); 10/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ZYN002 in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE); 08/03/2018 – BIOMERICA SAYS APPOINTED DNA BIOPHARMA (DNA) AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR EZ DETECT PRODUCT IN MEXICO

The stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.74 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.98 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $103.98 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $3.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.24M less. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.2011 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9789. About 25,937 shares traded. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 46.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.26% the S&P500.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.98 million. It operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.63 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Biomerica, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 125,183 shares or 42.94% more from 87,576 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bard Associates has 0.01% invested in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Mgmt accumulated 15,550 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16 shares.