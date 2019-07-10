Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Forms $6.81 Double Bottom; Deutsche Bank Ag Cut By $1.20 Million Its Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) stake by 79.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 92,605 shares as Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)’s stock declined 21.08%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 23,796 shares with $317,000 value, down from 116,401 last quarter. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc now has $204.46 million valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 284,912 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME SAYS FINL TERMS OF PACT NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 13/03/2018 Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME, FIVE PRIME IN PACT FOR DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 27/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on FPA150 at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS LICENSES NEW TARGET TO UCB ORIGINATING; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Novel First-in-Class B7-H4 Antibody FPA150; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.5% Position in Five Prime; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ T

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) formed double bottom with $6.33 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.81 share price. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has $176.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 852 shares traded. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Genentech, Roche vets aim new company’s $86.25 million IPO at cancer – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.86 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.99 per share. After $-1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 100,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 51,348 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 44,800 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 65,008 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Alps Advsr owns 85,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 38,298 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Lc. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 2.82M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 207,152 shares. Axa holds 574,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Swiss State Bank stated it has 62,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 505,000 shares in its portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 10,782 shares to 75,389 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 38,920 shares and now owns 2.57M shares. Planet Fitness Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five Prime Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 17 report.