Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Contrasting side by side

Since Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.14 N/A -1.09 0.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 51 3.90 N/A 1.00 47.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leaf Group Ltd. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Leaf Group Ltd. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Leaf Group Ltd. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TripAdvisor Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TripAdvisor Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. TripAdvisor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Leaf Group Ltd. and TripAdvisor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Leaf Group Ltd. has an average price target of $13, and a 90.62% upside potential. On the other hand, TripAdvisor Inc.’s potential upside is 72.45% and its average price target is $78. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Leaf Group Ltd. seems more appealing than TripAdvisor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leaf Group Ltd. and TripAdvisor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. 6% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are TripAdvisor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% TripAdvisor Inc. -3.02% -9.96% -17.11% -25.43% -3.02% -12.5%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has 12.55% stronger performance while TripAdvisor Inc. has -12.5% weaker performance.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.