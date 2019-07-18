Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.17 N/A -1.09 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Bilibili Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leaf Group Ltd. and Bilibili Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Leaf Group Ltd. and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Leaf Group Ltd. is $13, with potential upside of 84.66%. Competitively the average price target of Bilibili Inc. is $20, which is potential 28.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Leaf Group Ltd. looks more robust than Bilibili Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.