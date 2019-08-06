Leaf Group (LEAF) Gets Cowen \u0026 Co. Lower Rating; Last Week ConocoPhillips (COP) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. See ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was cut by investment analysts at Cowen \u0026 Co. from a Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating in a note made public on 6 August.

The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 45,776 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 46.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.26% the S&P500.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.09 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand.

More notable recent Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Leaf Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) CEO Sean Moriarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leaf Group to Participate at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Leaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,348 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.02% or 6,174 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 10,539 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cadinha & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,138 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The California-based Montecito Bancorp & has invested 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd reported 194,864 shares stake. Hbk Invests Lp reported 31,354 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 38,249 are owned by Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc. Gsa Prns Llp holds 35,886 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 425,559 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd, Oregon-based fund reported 1,840 shares.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.21 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio.