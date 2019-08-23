LCNB (LCNB) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; PDF Solutions (PDFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

LCNB Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCNB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. LCNB Corp’s current price of $16.82 translates into 1.01% yield. LCNB Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 10,550 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 44 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 34 sold and decreased equity positions in PDF Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.12 million shares, down from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PDF Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 15.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11,923 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $8,566 was bought by Johnson Craig Millis. 200 shares were bought by Mulligan Lawrence P Jr., worth $3,357 on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold LCNB Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.56 million shares or 6.66% more from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has 0.01% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Victory Cap Management Inc has 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 173,084 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 20,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 14,976 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 460,429 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) or 250 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 71,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 237,105 shares. Castine Management Lc invested in 2.03% or 382,687 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 10,696 shares. Gru owns 0.17% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) for 109,285 shares. 686 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $218.02 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 5.46% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. for 1.30 million shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 689,574 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 42,818 shares.

