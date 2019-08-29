LCNB (LCNB) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; AMFIL TECHNOLOGIES (AMFE) Shorts Raised By 2166.1%

LCNB Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCNB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. LCNB Corp’s current price of $16.40 translates into 1.04% yield. LCNB Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 42,158 shares traded or 19.20% up from the average. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB)

AMFIL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AMFE) had an increase of 2166.1% in short interest. AMFE’s SI was 133,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2166.1% from 5,900 shares previously. With 965,500 avg volume, 0 days are for AMFIL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AMFE)’s short sellers to cover AMFE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0819. About 855,639 shares traded or 89.02% up from the average. Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMFE) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amfil Technologies Inc. provides landscape construction and snow removal services in Canada. The company has market cap of $53.16 million. It supplies and installs residential and commercial hardscape construction projects, including interlocking stone driveways, walkways, back patioÂ’s, retaining walls and steps, fences, decks, pools, etc., as well as provides winter maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario; and makes and sells concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products.

More news for Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMFE) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Amfil Technologies Inc.’s GRO3 Division Enters Into Exclusive Agreement with Cannabis Infused Beverage Maker, Kalvara, With LOI to Provide an Estimated (8) EcoPro3 Antimicrobial Technology Systems in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Amfil Technologies Inc. Completes Multi-Year Audit and Submits for Uplist to OTCQB, Confirms 2017 Year End Revenues of $8168251 and Year Over Year Increase of +3500% – GlobeNewswire” and published on September 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LCNB Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.56 million shares or 6.66% more from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 106,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 71,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Jpmorgan Chase owns 2,194 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Legal General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,552 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 46,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Gru Inc holds 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) or 5,735 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 3,150 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Llc accumulated 3,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 60,416 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 460,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Ameritas Inv owns 686 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $209.63 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LCNB (LCNB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB Corp. Announces Board Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.