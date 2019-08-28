Lcnb (LCNB) Stake Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Position Held by Md Sass Investors Services Inc

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $187.55. About 47,713 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lcnb Corp (LCNB) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 70,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 140,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lcnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 245 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $32,133 activity. Johrendt Michael J had bought 1,231 shares worth $20,210 on Friday, August 23. Johnson Craig Millis bought 500 shares worth $8,566.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LCNB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.