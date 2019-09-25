LCNB Corp. (LCNB) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shorts Down By 2.68%

Analysts expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. LCNB’s profit would be $4.67M giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, LCNB Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 30,724 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) had a decrease of 2.68% in short interest. SWIR’s SI was 1.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.68% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 180,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s short sellers to cover SWIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 189,613 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY SAYS IN STATEMENT HANDED TO REPORTERS; 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sierra Wireless; 11/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHIEF TELLS REPORTERS; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INITIATES SEARCH FOR NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PARTY ASKS COURT TO VOID PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULT; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone’s new president calls on rival to drop challenge; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 7.688 Billion Leones 91-day Bills On Apr 18; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 88.605 Billion Leones 364-day Bills Apr 18

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $394.31 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $227.61 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $32,133 activity. Mulligan Lawrence P Jr. bought $3,357 worth of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Johnson Craig Millis bought $8,566. Johrendt Michael J had bought 1,231 shares worth $20,210 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold LCNB Corp. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 1.41% more from 3.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De has 23,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 111,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 998 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 256 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) or 30,473 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Amer International Grp Inc stated it has 7,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.01% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 59,099 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). 3,187 were reported by Citigroup. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 1,574 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) for 8,303 shares.