LCNB Corp. (LCNB) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Comparing side by side

Since LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB Corp. 17 8.79 11.39M 1.22 14.74 Select Bancorp Inc. 11 0.00 16.60M 0.89 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LCNB Corp. and Select Bancorp Inc. Select Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to LCNB Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. LCNB Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has LCNB Corp. and Select Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB Corp. 66,375,291.38% 6.8% 0.9% Select Bancorp Inc. 150,498,640.07% 7.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.51 beta means LCNB Corp.’s volatility is 49.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Select Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of LCNB Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of LCNB Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Select Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year LCNB Corp. has 18.88% stronger performance while Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance.

Summary

LCNB Corp. beats Select Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.