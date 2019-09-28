LCNB Corp. (LCNB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Comparison side by side

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB Corp. 17 8.79 11.39M 1.22 14.74 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 1.44 34.62M 3.17 11.50

Table 1 demonstrates LCNB Corp. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. LCNB Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LCNB Corp. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB Corp. 66,530,373.83% 6.8% 0.9% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 101,228,070.18% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

LCNB Corp.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

LCNB Corp. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.63 average target price and a 10.32% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LCNB Corp. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 70.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year LCNB Corp. has stronger performance than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.