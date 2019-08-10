LCNB Corp. (LCNB) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Contrasting side by side

Since LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB Corp. 17 3.46 N/A 1.22 14.74 Banner Corporation 55 3.54 N/A 4.09 14.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LCNB Corp. and Banner Corporation. Banner Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. LCNB Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LCNB Corp. and Banner Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9% Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

LCNB Corp.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Banner Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LCNB Corp. and Banner Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 86.5% respectively. About 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88% Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81%

For the past year LCNB Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Banner Corporation.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats LCNB Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.