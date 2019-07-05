LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Ideal Power (IPWR) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. LCNB’s profit would be $5.19 million giving it 11.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, LCNB Corp.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 3,613 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 8.62% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and trimmed holdings in Ideal Power Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.77 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ideal Power Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company has market cap of $5.93 million. The firm offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. for 1.43 million shares. Aspiriant Llc owns 19,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 5,539 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,735 shares.

The stock increased 34.17% or $0.1025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4025. About 1.79 million shares traded or 183.06% up from the average. Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has declined 67.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.36% the S&P500.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $247.41 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

