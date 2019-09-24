LCI Industries (LCII)’s Financial Results Comparing With BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO). The two are both Recreational Vehicles companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries 87 0.96 N/A 5.38 17.03 BRP Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.86 18.96

Table 1 highlights LCI Industries and BRP Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BRP Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LCI Industries is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 0.00% 18.9% 10.8% BRP Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LCI Industries and BRP Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 2 3.00 BRP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LCI Industries has an average price target of $98, and a 7.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 2.9% of LCI Industries shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCI Industries -0.16% 1.79% 4.45% 11.8% 1.36% 37.17% BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18%

For the past year LCI Industries’s stock price has bigger growth than BRP Inc.

Summary

LCI Industries beats on 10 of the 11 factors BRP Inc.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.