LCI Industries (LCII) At $91.65 Forms Top; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shorts Increased By 2.48%

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. CRUS’s SI was 4.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 4.49M shares previously. With 693,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s short sellers to cover CRUS’s short positions. The SI to Cirrus Logic Inc’s float is 7.84%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 469,621 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

LCI Industries (LCII) formed multiple top with $99.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $91.65 share price. LCI Industries (LCII) has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.65. About 144,113 shares traded. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LCII News: 19/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coherence Imaging of the Cervical Epithelium With Scanning a/LCI; 15/05/2018 – RR Partners Buys New 1% Position in LCI Industries; 24/05/2018 – LCI Industries Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 LCI Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $1.86; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES LCII.N APRIL SALES ROSE 46 PCT TO $245 MLN; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 55C, EST. 55C; 04/05/2018 – LCI Industries 1Q Net $47.3M; 05/04/2018 – FRENCH CSA MAINTAINS LCI-TF1 CROSS-PROMOTION BAN UNTIL AUG. 31

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 33.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $524,323 activity. 10,848 shares were sold by Carlson Randolph K, worth $405,989. $118,334 worth of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares were sold by DEHNE TIMOTHY R.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Cirrus Logic, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRUS) 7.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSPN, MU, CRUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 23,178 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Com owns 10,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.87M were reported by Fmr Lc. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 42,467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 61,217 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 10,419 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 93,879 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 93,296 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 80 shares.