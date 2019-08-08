LCI Industries (LCII) At $90.88 Forms Top; Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Croda International PLC has GBX 5850 highest and GBX 3905 lowest target. GBX 4851’s average target is 3.74% above currents GBX 4676 stock price. Croda International PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 29. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 4700 target in Friday, July 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 2. Credit Suisse maintained Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) on Thursday, May 9 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Goldman Sachs. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. See Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5500.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4712.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5500.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 6.02 billion GBP. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Croda International Plc shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.20 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 776,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 1,714 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 719,578 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 122,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intll Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 2,392 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited reported 1,820 shares. Connor Clark Lunn invested in 0% or 23,350 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 143 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 27,681 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 19,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.86% or GBX 40 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4676. About 53,257 shares traded. Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.