LCI Industries (LCII) At $81.35 Forms Top; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised Ameriserv Finl (ASRV) Position

LCI Industries (LCII) formed multiple top with $83.79 target or 3.00% above today’s $81.35 share price. LCI Industries (LCII) has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 150,125 shares traded. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LCII News: 17/05/2018 – LCI Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $1.86; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES LCII.N APRIL SALES ROSE 46 PCT TO $245 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 55C, EST. 55C; 24/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ LCI Industries, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCII); 24/05/2018 – LCI Industries Raises Dividend to 60c Vs. 55c; 24/05/2018 – LCI Industries Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Ameriserv Finl Inc (ASRV) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 104,423 shares as Ameriserv Finl Inc (ASRV)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 545,028 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 440,605 last quarter. Ameriserv Finl Inc now has $71.45M valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 9,440 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has declined 6.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4,148 activity. $691 worth of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) shares were bought by WISE ROBERT L.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 11,421 shares to 73,735 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) stake by 17,466 shares and now owns 195,567 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold ASRV shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.55 million shares or 4.18% more from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.51M shares. West Chester Cap Advisors stated it has 434,246 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Minerva Ltd Com holds 128,000 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.02% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Spark Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Pnc Gru Inc has 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 464 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 885 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) for 11,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) for 545,028 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) or 2,151 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 35,833 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Federated Investors Pa reported 957 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About AmeriServ Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASRV) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Gained 36% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriServ Financial declares $0.025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriServ Financial Reports Increased Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.