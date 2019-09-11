LCI Industries (LCII) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of LCI Industries’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.46% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LCI Industries and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 0.00% 18.90% 10.80% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares LCI Industries and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries N/A 86 17.03 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

LCI Industries has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LCI Industries and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.50 2.77

With average target price of $104, LCI Industries has a potential upside of 13.06%. The peers have a potential upside of 27.99%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that LCI Industries’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LCI Industries and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCI Industries -0.16% 1.79% 4.45% 11.8% 1.36% 37.17% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year LCI Industries has stronger performance than LCI Industries’s competitors.

Liquidity

LCI Industries has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, LCI Industries’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. LCI Industries has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LCI Industries’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. In other hand, LCI Industries’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 34.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

LCI Industries does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors LCI Industries’s competitors beat LCI Industries.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.