LCI Industries (LCII) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Comparing side by side

As Recreational Vehicles companies, LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries 86 0.90 N/A 5.38 17.03 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 73 4.04 N/A 2.07 38.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. LCI Industries’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LCI Industries and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 0.00% 18.9% 10.8% Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5%

Risk & Volatility

LCI Industries is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LCI Industries are 2.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has 2.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. LCI Industries’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LCI Industries and Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 1 3.00 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $86, and a 2.04% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Fox Factory Holding Corp. is $76, which is potential 5.18% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fox Factory Holding Corp. appears more favorable than LCI Industries, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.9% of LCI Industries’s shares. Comparatively, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCI Industries -0.16% 1.79% 4.45% 11.8% 1.36% 37.17% Fox Factory Holding Corp. -7.18% -5.33% 5.73% 34.81% 63.26% 36.03%

For the past year LCI Industries’s stock price has bigger growth than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors LCI Industries beats Fox Factory Holding Corp.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.