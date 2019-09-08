Lbmc Investment Advisors Upped A F L A C (AFL) Stake by $1.84 Million; Stock Price Rose; Holder Aureus Asset Management Increased Visa Class A (V) Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 43,224 shares. Denali Advsr Lc accumulated 2.54% or 338,610 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 42,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 154,461 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. D E Shaw Communication, a New York-based fund reported 34,341 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,301 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Inv has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 603,980 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 399,367 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 0.01% or 15,901 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0% or 572 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 26,266 shares. Uss Mngmt reported 236,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Co, California-based fund reported 522 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 2.28% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 401,205 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,523 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.