Lbmc Investment Advisors Maintains Position in A F L A C (AFL); Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Its Thermo Fisher (TMO) Stake

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carroll Finance Assocs accumulated 1,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,268 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,270 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc has 1.63% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Holt Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Prtnrs LP holds 0.25% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,051 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 30 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,156 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 77,967 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 1.76 million shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Banco (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,394 shares, and cut its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 85,680 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Liberty Mngmt holds 90,907 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bell Commercial Bank reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 2,164 shares. Assetmark owns 131,327 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Llc holds 0.11% or 894,074 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co reported 15,988 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.72 million activity. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.