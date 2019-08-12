Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted Position in A F L A C (AFL) by $1.84 Million as Market Value Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Its Stake

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 424,720 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $14.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.8. About 53,227 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 461,370 shares. 19 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancorporation. Lsv Asset invested in 110,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 30,187 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd stated it has 1,954 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,929 shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Armistice Capital Ltd Co holds 1.57% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 28,000 shares. Check Capital Inc Ca invested in 0.05% or 904 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Alpha Windward Llc owns 257 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 421,103 shares to 418,758 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voo Us (VOO) by 44,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,603 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AutoZone (AZO) to Release Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Shouldn’t Be Making New Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 572,489 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 15,611 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 263,673 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 178,769 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Toth Financial Advisory reported 123,688 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 651,340 shares or 0.09% of the stock. South Dakota Council holds 57,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 400,698 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. Old Savings Bank In has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 20,026 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 70 are owned by Dubuque Retail Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.58% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 240 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.