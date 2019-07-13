Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted Its A F L A C (AFL) Position by $1.84 Million; Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Stake by $635,968 as Valuation Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 13,792 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 3.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.4% or 1.27M shares. Auxier Asset has 128,010 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Hills Retail Bank & Tru owns 16,105 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 5.53 million shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has invested 2.43% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cls Invs has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security National Trust invested in 8,738 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr has 20,019 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.06% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corp reported 16,806 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole. LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 167,198 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.02% or 101,000 shares. State Street holds 0% or 182,243 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 26,255 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Ltd reported 715,417 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 120,502 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 19,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.05% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,764 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital invested in 25,018 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 682 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 85,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $5.19 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.