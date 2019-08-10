Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted A F L A C (AFL) Holding by $1.84 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $344,007

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 91,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 95,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 1.70 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.67 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 43,836 shares to 119,021 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.