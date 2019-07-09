Lbmc Investment Advisors Holding in A F L A C (AFL) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Rose, Wedbush Securities Trimmed Its Position by $1.20 Million

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.85M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 69.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 44,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 64,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 5.58M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock. LAKE CHARLES D II had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones (DIA) by 2,272 shares to 9,118 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).