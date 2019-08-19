Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Upped A F L A C (AFL) Position By $1.84 Million; Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd has $80 highest and $71 lowest target. $76’s average target is -1.52% below currents $77.17 stock price. Garmin Ltd had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) latest ratings:

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased A F L A C Inc (AFL) stake by 210.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A F L A C Inc now has $38.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.67 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 19.89 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 717,657 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

