Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Raised A F L A C (AFL) Holding by $1.84 Million; Stock Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Cameco (CCJ) Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 235,767 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 41,948 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

