Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its A F L A C (AFL) Stake by $1.84 Million; First Financial Cut First Financial (THFF) Stake by $532,980; Shares Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 265,140 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2,266 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Aflac Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

