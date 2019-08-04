Lbmc Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in A F L A C (AFL); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Kidder Stephen W Upped Stake

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.60 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Gp holds 241 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1,240 are held by Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,864 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.87% or 3,783 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 1.97% or 7,909 shares. Moreover, Cadence Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 191 shares. 1,645 are owned by Mirador Cap Limited Partnership. Baldwin Invest Ltd reported 1,810 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 5,451 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Lp stated it has 53,000 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% or 10,971 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 211 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Jbf Cap invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,200 shares to 35,435 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,945 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, March 22 the insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.