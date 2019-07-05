Lbmc Investment Advisors Boosted A F L A C (AFL) Position; Elk Creek Partners Holds Position in Primo Wtr (PRMW)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 122,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,328 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 604,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 138,995 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 1.24M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 508,805 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce And. Oakworth invested in 0.03% or 3,054 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 4,410 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Choate Inv accumulated 80,741 shares. Hexavest invested 0.99% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 349,389 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 14,918 are held by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 5,308 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd. Shell Asset Comm, a Netherlands-based fund reported 405,789 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 10,460 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 10,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera owns 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,598 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi. On Tuesday, February 5 LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 37,880 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 93,320 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $22.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 17,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,992 shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,011 activity.