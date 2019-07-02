Lbmc Investment Advisors Boosted A F L A C (AFL) Position; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position Held by Sphera Funds Management Ltd

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 2.48 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.50M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca New Launches, Generics Impact in Focus — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA AND LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER AGREEMENT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN UK, CHINA AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Meets One Phase 3 Trial Endpoint in Interim Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca potassium drug finally approved, threatening Vifor; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS ON PAY CONCERNS: CEO SORIOT; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 121,718 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Lc holds 10,460 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested in 80,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bessemer Group Inc owns 16,592 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 33,406 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Destination Wealth invested 1.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Chem Bank & Trust holds 26,157 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Burney Communications stated it has 92,841 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 43,866 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.04% stake. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 288,196 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Horan Cap Limited Com holds 0.19% or 6,056 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Pharmceticls I by 30,000 shares to 40,162 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arvinas Inc.