Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This is a contrast between Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Auto Dealerships and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays Holdings Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -0.65 0.00 Copart Inc. 68 8.82 N/A 2.27 34.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lazydays Holdings Inc. and Copart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -1.7% Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lazydays Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4. Competitively, Copart Inc. has 2.1 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Copart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lazydays Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazydays Holdings Inc. and Copart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.91% of Copart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48% Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26%

For the past year Lazydays Holdings Inc. has -6.48% weaker performance while Copart Inc. has 62.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Copart Inc. beats Lazydays Holdings Inc.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.