Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) and AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN). The two are both Auto Dealerships companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays Holdings Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -0.65 0.00 AutoNation Inc. 42 0.21 N/A 4.34 11.21

In table 1 we can see Lazydays Holdings Inc. and AutoNation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lazydays Holdings Inc. and AutoNation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -1.7% AutoNation Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lazydays Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4. Competitively, AutoNation Inc. has 0.8 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AutoNation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lazydays Holdings Inc. and AutoNation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AutoNation Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

AutoNation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a -34.67% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares and 88.8% of AutoNation Inc. shares. 5.1% are Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of AutoNation Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48% AutoNation Inc. -0.02% 14.97% 18.76% 29.4% 2.25% 36.36%

For the past year Lazydays Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AutoNation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AutoNation Inc. beats Lazydays Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, and arrangement of finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 371 new vehicle franchises from 260 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.