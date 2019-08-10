Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lazydays Holdings Inc. has 5.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.10% -1.70% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 2.40 2.91 2.68

Lazydays Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. The potential upside of the competitors is 7.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year Lazydays Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Lazydays Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.39 and has 0.69 Quick Ratio. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lazydays Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Lazydays Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Lazydays Holdings Inc.