Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) and AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) Comparing side by side

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) and AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) compete with each other in the Auto Dealerships sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays Holdings Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -0.78 0.00 AutoNation Inc. 38 0.18 N/A 4.29 9.09

Table 1 demonstrates Lazydays Holdings Inc. and AutoNation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.1% AutoNation Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3.8%

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lazydays Holdings Inc. Its rival AutoNation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Lazydays Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AutoNation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lazydays Holdings Inc. and AutoNation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AutoNation Inc. 2 4 0 2.67

AutoNation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.83 average price target and a -14.71% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of AutoNation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are AutoNation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.2% 12.21% -20.26% -19.28% -49.9% -8.15% AutoNation Inc. -3.65% 4.5% 2.85% 0.13% -16.24% 9.33%

For the past year Lazydays Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AutoNation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AutoNation Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lazydays Holdings Inc.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, and arrangement of finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 371 new vehicle franchises from 260 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.