Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.40 N/A 3.09 12.54 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 19 7.21 N/A 0.22 62.50

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Lazard Ltd’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lazard Ltd and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.