Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Since Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 35 2.33 103.43M 3.09 12.54 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lazard Ltd and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 296,021,751.57% 56.4% 10.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 27.9%. 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Lazard Ltd beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.