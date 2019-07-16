Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.46 N/A 3.65 9.60 Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Moelis & Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Moelis & Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lazard Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lazard Ltd and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Lazard Ltd is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Moelis & Company has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lazard Ltd and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 25.77% for Lazard Ltd with average target price of $45. Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 29.68% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Moelis & Company seems more appealing than Lazard Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 90.2% respectively. 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.