Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We are contrasting Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lazard Ltd and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Lazard Ltd’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Lazard Ltd beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.